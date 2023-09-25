Des Moines police say a human skull was discovered in wooded area

The Des Moines Police Department and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are leading the investigation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say they recovered a human skull in a wooded area over the weekend.

Officers were called to SE 36th Street and Vandalia Road on Saturday morning "to investigate a report of the discovery of potential human remains," a news release states.

Officers arrived and found a human skull.

