x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Des Moines police say a human skull was discovered in wooded area

The Des Moines Police Department and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are leading the investigation.
Credit: Des Moines Police Department

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say they recovered a human skull in a wooded area over the weekend.

Officers were called to SE 36th Street and Vandalia Road on Saturday morning "to investigate a report of the discovery of potential human remains," a news release states.

Officers arrived and found a human skull.

The Des Moines Police Department and Polk County Medical Examiner's Office are leading the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Des Moines doctors working to send medical supplies to Ukraine

Before You Leave, Check This Out