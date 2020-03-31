Des Moines police identify woman killed in Tuesday's multi-car crash

Police believe a minivan ran a red light at McKinley Avenue and SW 9th St.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized with serious injuries after they were involved in a three-car crash Tuesday afternoon.

Des Moines Police responded to the crash at SW 9th and McKinley Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found three vehicles had crashed.

Two people, 56-year-old Charla Harker and 45-year-old Matthew Harker, were taken to hospitals to treat their serious injuries. Police say Charla Harker passed away later in the day Tuesday. Her husband, Matthew Harker remains hospitalized as of Wednesday morning.

Police say both evidence at the scene and witness reports indicate that a minivan, driven by Matthew Harker, was traveling eastbound on McKinley Ave. when it entered the intersection against a red light.

Two vehicles traveling northbound on SW 9th Street, a Hyundai Sonata driven by 35-year-old Des Moines resident Jeremy Young and a Jeep driven by 25-year-old Des Moines resident Jessica Priddy, were unable to stop in time to avoid a collision, according to police.

Officers say both vehicles struck the minivan on the passenger side. Young and Priddy were not injured.

According to Des Moines Police, failure to obey a traffic control device appears to be the major contributing factor to this crash. Additionally, impairment and distracted driving have not yet been ruled out.