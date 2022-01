The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of Penn Ave.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Des Moines on Sunday night.

Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Penn Ave around 9 p.m. A Local 5 crew on the scene said the investigation appeared to revolve around a vehicle and an apartment building.

A window of the vehicle was shattered.

The unidentified man, who is 24, is being treated at Mercy One Des Moines Medical Center.