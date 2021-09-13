Des Moines police investigating homicide on city's south side

Police responded to a report of a dispute in the 900 block of Randolph Street around 8:35 p.m. Sunday.

Des Moines police are investigating the city's seventh homicide of 2021 after a woman was found dead on the south side Sunday night.

Police responded to a dispute in the 900 block of Randolph St around 8:35 p.m., according to a release.

When officers arrived, a 42-year-old woman was found dead.

"Observations at the scene indicated that this was not a death due to natural causes," the release says.