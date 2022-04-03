34 year-old man dies after shooting Thursday night, police say

Des Moines Police officers say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday about a mile west of East High School.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 34 year-old man is dead after he was shot Thursday evening, according to Des Moines Police.

Officers say they were called to reports of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. Thursday night.

They say it happened in the 900 block of Walker Street, about a mile west of East High School.

When police and first responders arrived on scene, they found a 34 year-old man with a gunshot injury.

Des Moines Fire Department medics took him to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where he later died.

That victim has not been identified, and a suspect has not been named at this time.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department say they are actively investigating this incident by conducting witness interviews, following leads, and examining evidence.