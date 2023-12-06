Des Moines police to launch Law Enforcement Response Map

The goal is to help local police departments provide more information to residents in Des Moines and surrounding communities.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In an effort to keep up with modern technology and high cell phone use, Des Moines police presented a new digital mapping tool to the Des Moines City Council on Monday morning.

The new Law Enforcement Response Map (LERM) will provide residents and neighborhoods in multiple nearby counties with credible and timely police data.

The goal of the mapping tool is to help local police departments reach more residents in Des Moines and surrounding communities.

LERM will allow users to filter based on date, neighborhood, responding agency and more.

Users can also create an account to save recent searches and set notification alerts.