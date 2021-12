Officers need your help looking for 11-year-old Fray Sanchez.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search is underway for a young boy from Des Moines who has gone missing.

Des Moines police said 11-year-old Fray Sanchez voluntarily left the 5800 block of Southwest 2nd Street Sunday morning and hasn't returned.

Officers said Sanchez was riding a green BMX-style bike.

They said he is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 95 lbs.

If you have any information on where Sanchez is, contact 911.