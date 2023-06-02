x
Des Moines police looking for missing older adult

Officers said 76-year-old Alan Conley left his home around 2:00 a.m. Monday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The search is underway for a missing older adult from Des Moines.

Officers say 76-year-old Alan Conley left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday and has not come back.

They say Conley has medical issues that affect his awareness, and requires medication.

Des Moines police said Conley is 6ft. tall and weighs approximately 285 pounds. They said Conley left his home in a silver Chevy S-10 pickup, with Iowa license plate ESF 376.

