Des Moines police: Man killed mother during argument last week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon was killed last week by her son during an argument.
Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a welfare check.
When they went inside, police found 50-year-old Paula Thompson dead.
32-year-old Christopher Thompson, Thompson's son, turned himself in to the Polk County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was subsequently interviewed by police.
According to detectives, the two were in an argument on Friday when Christopher "violently attacked" his mother, killing her.
Thompson has been booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with Murder in the First Degree.