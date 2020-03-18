Des Moines police: Man killed mother during argument last week

Christopher Thompson has been charged with Murder in the First Degree.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon was killed last week by her son during an argument.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a welfare check.

When they went inside, police found 50-year-old Paula Thompson dead.

32-year-old Christopher Thompson, Thompson's son, turned himself in to the Polk County Jail around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and was subsequently interviewed by police.

According to detectives, the two were in an argument on Friday when Christopher "violently attacked" his mother, killing her.