Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

***LOCATED***

Your help was all we needed! Brujon has been located and is being reunited with his family!



ORIGINAL STORY:

Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday.

Police say Brujon is about 5-foot-tall, thin and was wearing a white shirt. Brujon has autism.

If you have seen Brujon or have any information about him, DMPD said you should call 911.