Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy

Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. 

Police say Brujon is about 5-foot-tall, thin and was wearing a white shirt. Brujon has autism. 

If you have seen Brujon or have any information about him, DMPD said you should call 911. 

