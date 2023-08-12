DMPD: Missing woman safely reunited with her family

76-year-old Jeanne Knight was missing for approximately two hours before a driver spotted her vehicle and alerted police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — UPDATE: Des Moines police say a woman has been reunited with her family, just two hours after she was declared missing.

76-year-old Jeanne Knight was reported missing early Saturday afternoon.

Later, a driver spotted Knight's vehicle on the road, based on information provided by police. The driver alerted DMPD, enabling the department to locate Knight and safely reunite her with her family.

"Thank you to all who shared this information and stayed vigilant until we were able to find Jeanne!" Des Moines police said on X, the site previously known as Twitter.

Previous story:

Des Moines police are looking for a missing woman as of Saturday afternoon.

76-year-old Jeanne Knight was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday in the 2800 block of Thornton Avenue.

Police say Knight has medical concerns that could impact her ability to get home and she may be confused.

Knight is 5'7", weighs approximately 195 pounds and has brown hair.

She is driving a Green 2001 Suzuki Grand Vitara, with the license plate EZL 748.

If you believe you have seen Knight, call 911.

