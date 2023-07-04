According to police, 16-year-old Jordan Andrews and his 9-year-old brother, Jaxson Masters, were located in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two brothers have been located in Wisconsin less than a day after they left their home in Des Moines and police began searching for them.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 16-year-old Jordan Andrews and his 9-year-old brother, Jaxson Masters, left their house in east Des Moines around 7 p.m. Monday.

They were located in Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and, now, "arrangements are being made to reunite them with their family".

