37-year-old man reported missing Monday, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

DMPD says 37-year-old Shavon Charles Brooks was reported missing on Monday "after making statements that brought his family concern for his safety." His last known possible location was around Prospect Park.

Brooks is described as 5'3", 140 lbs. and was last known to be wearing a black-colored jacket, "possibly with a security company logo" and camo pants, police added.