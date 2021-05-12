Des Moines police officer returns to active duty after serious misdemeanor dismissed

However, an internal investigation into Rodney Briggs remains ongoing, according to Des Moines police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines police officer placed on paid administrative leave is back on the job. But Rodney Briggs is still subject to an internal investigation by his own police department.

Briggs was facing one count of Nonfelonius Misconduct in Office, a serious misdemeanor. However, the Polk County Attorney’s Office dismissed that charge on May 7.

The criminal complaint alleges Briggs exceeded his authority by trying to persuade employees of the Southeast Polk School District to provide him with evidence, specifically video evidence, related to an ongoing Altoona police investigation that involved a friend of Briggs.

Briggs successfully argued in court that he was acting as a private citizen, not as an officer, in making those requests.

Des Moines police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek said on Wednesday Briggs has returned to active duty. Parizek added that the investigation into Briggs launched in the wake of those charges by the department’s Office of Professional Standards remains ongoing.

“Rodney is grateful that the charges against him are dismissed in this matter. However, it is unfortunate that charges were ever filed when each witness was emphatic that Rodney was not in any way acting in his official capacity, but instead was making an open records request as every Iowan has a right to do,” said Briggs’ attorney, Matthew Sease.