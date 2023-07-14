DMPD asks public for help identifying man who may have impersonated a police officer

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police detectives are asking the community for help identifying a person who may have impersonated a police officer during a theft.
Police say that a victim on the east side of Des Moines purchased a load of lumber through an online marketplace.
On June 21, the suspect came to the victim's home, identifying himself as a police officer or sheriff's deputy.
The suspect told the victim that the lumber was stolen and he needed to take it back. The victim was instructed to load the lumber into a waiting vehicle, which then drove off.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Escobar at 515-237-1551. You can also submit tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.
In addition, police want to remind Des Moines residents that if they are ever approached by someone who may be impersonating an officer, call 911 immediately.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.