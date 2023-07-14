DMPD asks public for help identifying man who may have impersonated a police officer

If you are ever approached by someone who you believe is impersonating a Des Moines police officer, call 911 immediately.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police detectives are asking the community for help identifying a person who may have impersonated a police officer during a theft.

Police say that a victim on the east side of Des Moines purchased a load of lumber through an online marketplace.

On June 21, the suspect came to the victim's home, identifying himself as a police officer or sheriff's deputy.

The suspect told the victim that the lumber was stolen and he needed to take it back. The victim was instructed to load the lumber into a waiting vehicle, which then drove off.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Escobar at 515-237-1551. You can also submit tips through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.

DMPD detectives are requesting the community’s assistance with identifying a person who appears to be impersonating a police officer during a theft from a east side resident.



If you have any information regarding this persons identity, please contact Det. Escobar at 515-237-1551 pic.twitter.com/XduU3NAKM5 — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) July 14, 2023

In addition, police want to remind Des Moines residents that if they are ever approached by someone who may be impersonating an officer, call 911 immediately.