Des Moines police officer, suspect injured in accident, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) says one of their own is injured as well as another person following an accident along SE 14th Street Monday night.

A tweet from DMPD says northbound SE 14th Street near Watrous Avenue will be closed for the next three hours while they investigate the crash. They ask everyone to avoid the area during this time.

A press release from DMPD says an officer initiated a traffic stop at approximately 7:44 p.m. Monday on a vehicle "being operated in a careless manner" in the 3700 block of SE 14th Street.

A few minutes later, the officer radioed in to say he was in "a violent encounter with the individual." Additional patrol units responded soon after.

Just one minute later at 7:48, DMPD says its communications center started hearing calls about the officer and the suspect being hit by a vehicle.

Rescue personnel with the Des Moines Fire Department responded to the scene. The officer and the suspect, who was attempting to flee the officer, have been transported to nearby hospitals with serious injuries, according to DMPD.

The police department's traffic unit and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident.

