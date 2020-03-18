Des Moines police: Potential witness, vehicle located after woman found dead inside home

Officers found the body in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman is dead and Des Moines police have located a potential witness as well as the vehicle he was driving.

Officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Pleasantview Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in response to a welfare check.

When they went inside, police found an adult woman dead within the home.

32-year-old Christopher Thompson has been named as a potential witness and was believed to be driving a blue-colored, 2004 Ford Explorer with Iowa license plate "892 YXP."

He was located Wednesday afternoon.