Des Moines police recover man's body from water Sunday afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are investigating death of a man recovered from a lagoon on Sunday afternoon just east of Pete Crivaro Park.

Witnesses called police just before 1:00 pm when they saw a body in the lagoon next to a vehicle that was completely submerged.

According to police, witnesses tried to rescue the man who was in the water, but the witnesses quickly realized he was dead.

The Des Moines Fire Department Water Emergency Team pulled the body from the water.

According to investigators, both the body and the vehicle seem to have been in the water "for some time."