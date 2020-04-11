DMPD: Trump supporter may have been targeted

According to the Des Moines Police Department, a man in a van carrying a Trump flag was the subject of harassment.

According to DMPD, a van displaying a Trump flag broke down on 10th Street and Locust. While the driver was waiting for a tow, a group of young adults began to harass the driver. The driver then displayed a replica firearm.

Police say they responded to calm the situation but a crowd gathered and tempers flared. One arrest was made in the incident. The identity of that person is not known at this time.