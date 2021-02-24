Des Moines police: School staff stop student who brought handgun into building

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 15-year-old student was taken into custody after Lincoln High School staff said they found a firearm inside of a backpack early Tuesday afternoon.
Des Moines police tell Local 5 it was a 9mm firearm. They said officers were called.
Officers said the suspect was later referred to juvenile courts.
