Des Moines Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

Credit: WOI

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department  needs your help locating 78 year-old Henry George Robinson, Jr.

He was last seen near his home on the south east side of town at approximately 6:30 p.m. and is believed to be walking to an unknown destination. 

Henry is 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing khaki-colored painters pants, a powder blue-colored plaid button up shirt, a black-colored cap, and sunglasses.

According to police, when confused, Henry can get agitated. If you see Henry, please call 911.