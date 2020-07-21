Des Moines Police searching for missing 78-year-old man

The Des Moines Police Department needs your help locating 78 year-old Henry George Robinson, Jr.

He was last seen near his home on the south east side of town at approximately 6:30 p.m. and is believed to be walking to an unknown destination.

Henry is 5'8" tall and weighs approximately 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing khaki-colored painters pants, a powder blue-colored plaid button up shirt, a black-colored cap, and sunglasses.