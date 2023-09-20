Des Moines police searching for missing 14-year-old

Police believe 14-year-old Emily Joann Dudney may be in the Des Moines area, since she has ties to the city. She was reported missing in Ames on Aug. 8.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing juvenile they say is "endangered".

Police believe 14-year-old Emily Joann Dudney may be in the Des Moines area, since she has ties to the city. She is 5'4" and weighs around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white graphic t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike shoes. On her right arm, she has a tattoo of a Playboy bunny.

Dudney was reported missing to Ames police on Aug. 8, 2023, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety's missing persons database.

Police ask that anyone with information about Dudney's whereabouts should contact them by calling 911.