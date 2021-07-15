Des Moines Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police Department is asking for the community's help in the search for 9-year-old Elijah Brown.
Elijah was reported missing from the 5500 block of Southeast 14th Street around midnight Thursday. Police believe he left voluntarily.
He is 4-foot-5 and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and black pants with white lettering.
Anyone who believes they have recently seen Elijah should call 911.
Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
