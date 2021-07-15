Des Moines Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy

Police are asking for help in the search for 9-year-old Elijah Brown who was reported missing around midnight Thursday.

Elijah was reported missing from the 5500 block of Southeast 14th Street around midnight Thursday. Police believe he left voluntarily.

He is 4-foot-5 and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen in a black shirt and black pants with white lettering.

Anyone who believes they have recently seen Elijah should call 911.

