Police: Des Moines mother wanted in connection to child abuse investigation

Des Moines police say 35-year-old Ericka Rankins has declined to surrender to police and has avoided arrest.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is searching for 35-year-old Ericka Rankins.

Police say Rankins called 911 from a home in the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue on Dec. 20, 2020 saying her child was not breathing. While on the phone, dispatchers gave Rankins CPR guidance until officers arrived.

The five-year-old child was found in full cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital.

Rankins is wanted on warrants for nine counts of child endangerment and two counts of neglect of abandonment of a child. Victims also connected to these charges are multiple, minor-aged children of Rankins'.

No charges have been filed in connection to the ongoing child death investigation.

Police say Rankins has declined to surrender to police and has avoided arrest.

If you have any information regarding the location of Rankins, please contact the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811. You may also submit tips through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400, or online.