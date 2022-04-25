Des Moines police searching for two missing girls

Police say 11 year-old Nyabiey Guang and 7 year-old Nyakhor Guang were last seen in the Union Park neighborhood Sunday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police officers are searching for two girls after they were reported missing on Sunday night.

According to the Des Moines Police Department's Facebook account, 11 year-old Nyabiey Guang and her 7 year-old sister, Nyakhor Guang, were last seen in the Union Park neighborhood.

Police say the two left their home voluntarily, but their destination is unknown.

Nyabiey is 5'3" and weighs approximately 100 pounds, and Nyakhor is 4'10" and weighs approximately 80 pounds.

Des Moines Police officers say they searched for the girls throughout the night, checking multiple different addresses and locations.

They have not yet located Nyabiey and Nyakhor, though.

Police say anyone with information about their current whereabouts, or anyone who believes they have seen the two girls, should call 911 immediately.