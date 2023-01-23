2 students dead, 1 employee hospitalized in education center shooting, Des Moines police say

Police say three people were shot Monday afternoon at Starts Right Here, a community outreach center for at-risk youth.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two students have died after a downtown shooting Monday afternoon at an education center, according to Des Moines police.

Three people total were shot at Starts Right Here, a community outreach center for at-risk youth, police said. Two were students and another was an employee.

The two injured students were transferred to area hospitals, where they later died.

The third victim remains hospitalized in serious condition, the police department announced.

The building is located at 455 SW 5th St., which is just a few blocks west of Principal Park.

DMPD added that two suspects are now in custody:

"Approximately twenty minutes after the shooting incident, and two miles away, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and detectives took multiple suspects into custody following a traffic stop."

Sgt. Paul Parizek with Des Moines Police Department said in a press conference Monday afternoon that the traffic stop occurred near MacRae Park. Three people were arrested in that stop.

"The incident was definitely targeted. It was not random," Parizek said. "There was nothing random about this."

Des Moines Public Schools says Starts Right Here is a "community partner," with the nonprofit serving "40-50 DMPS students at any given time, with DMPS providing educational programming."

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek said in a statement:

"Tragedy has once again struck close to home. Our hearts go out to the victims, families, and school community at Starts Right Here as they endure the unthinkable. We implore our elected leaders to consider effective strategies to eliminate gun violence and pursue concrete solutions that will keep our students, educators, and communities safe. Our schools need to be bastions of safety, not the recipients of violence. This needs to end. As a nation we need to recognize this is societal issue seeping into our schools."

Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement about the shooting as well:

"I am shocked and saddened to hear about the shooting at Starts Right Here. I’ve seen first-hand how hard Will Keeps and his staff works to help at-risk kids through this alternative education program. My heart breaks for them, these kids and their families. Kevin and I are praying for their safe recovery.”

Local 5 News has a crew on the scene to gather more information. Police have not yet clarified if the shooting was inside or outside of the building.

455 SW 5th: DMPD & DMFD on scene of shooting incident with multiple injured. MEDIA STAGING ON PUBLIC SIDEWALK. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/JLAsidOSvd — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) January 23, 2023

This father came out of the building, very emotional. He said he came to pick up his daughter who called him about the shooting. @weareiowa5news pic.twitter.com/CINvgZkP5a — Chenue Her (@ChenueHer) January 23, 2023