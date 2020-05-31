DMPD calling for unity after riots leave parts of Court Ave. district destroyed

"Now, more than ever, we must stand together, strengthening our resolve to continue on the path to a better tomorrow for all," Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tensions have been high in downtown Des Moines the last two nights, as events that have started as peaceful protests in honor of George Floyd end in destruction.

Police say the vast majority of people are protesting peacefully, and small groups are the ones to blame for the sudden turn to violence.

"Our City is proud to share its streets with the thousands of people who peacefully brought their heads, hearts and voices together to endeavor for equality, unity and justice. Some traveled a great distance. All brought compassion, empathy, and a determination to make not just Des Moines, but our world, a better place," Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement issued to media.

"A small group tried to steal that. A small group with an agenda of destroying not only property, but progress."

Des Moines Police say about 300 protesters gathered at the police station downtown around 7:00 p.m. Saturday. They marched through the streets of the downtown and East Village neighborhood.

The protesters eventually made their way to the Polk County Courthouse, where a small group of "instigators" began throwing rocks and bricks at the building. Windows were broken, and police say there was also an apparent effort to set the building on fire.

Police say their intervention at the Courthouse was initially just their presence. But the destructive group refused that order and started throwing things at the officers, which is when tear gas was deployed, according to Des Moines police.

The group moved from the Courthouse to the Iowa State Capitol, where tear gas was deployed again after rocks were thrown and fireworks were intentionally set off in the direction of officers, police say.

The group then moved to the Court Ave. Entertainment District, where they continued to refuse orders to disperse and throw rocks and bottles at the officers. Tear gas was deployed again.

After that, police say the group stayed in the Court Ave. Entertainment District and started to smash windows, overturn trash cans, spray-paint walls and windows and even forced their way into the downtown Hy-Vee.

Order was restored, but not before over a dozen businesses were damaged, according to police.

Police say 47 arrests were made, with charges ranging from Rioting, Failure to Disperse and 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief. Police also recovered two handguns.

Police say they are standing the with peaceful protesters, and that the small groups of "agitators" are ruining it for everyone else.

"The mayhem has the potential to drown out the voices of the peaceful participants who wanted to be seen and heard as they stood alongside our community leaders," Sgt. Parizek said.

