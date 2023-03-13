City of Des Moines reporting more than double the potholes as last winter

According to Jonathan Gano, director of Des Moines Public Works, last winter was "mild" in terms of pothole prevalence, with this winter getting back into gear.

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the second week of March, and spring is fully on the backburner. And if that's not bad enough on its own? More winter means more potholes.

One person who's certainly seen his fair share of potholes over the past few months is Mike Watts. Watts owns Mike's Auto Service in Clive and is a snow plow driver on the side.

"Actually we had one this morning [a car with pothole damage]. It's those low profile tires that get it the worst," Watts told Local 5 Monday.

The city of Des Moines has received more than 1,200 reports of potholes this year, more than twice as many as last year.

There's two reasons why potholes are really popping up right now: drastic temperature changes and snowplows going over previously patched spots that were just a little too high.

In addition, products like road salt or calcium chloride are corrosive and can damage concrete and asphalt over time.

Speaking of concrete, according to Jonathan Gano, director of Des Moines Public Works, concrete is having a tough time making it through its typical lifespan of five decades thanks to these harsh winters.

"We're seeing these kinds of problems show up in the 15 to 20 year timeframe, and the roads need major rehabilitation 20 to 25 years after the road is first built," Gano said.

For Watts, there's really one explanation for those pesky plunges on the roads: "It's Iowa," Watts said with a chuckle.

To report potholes to the city, you have a few options: