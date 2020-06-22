Des Moines program helping local restaurants and feeding those in need

As many local restaurants are starting to get back into the swing of things, one program is helping those businesses while providing food to others.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines has partnered up with eight local eateries to provide free meals to those in need.

One local food truck hopes to use their resources to feed as many people as possible.

There is always a need to feed folks that are struggling and that's truer now more than ever.

The Mulberry Street Cafe program is helping restaurants back on their feet, while giving a free meal to those that need it.

"Really it's been an opportunity to give back, really show people who are struggling, that we care," owner of "The Big Red Truck" Shon Bruellman said

Bruellman is part of the eight partnering restaurants that teamed up with the City of Des Moines to offer free food to those in need.

"I've basically made a business choice that this is what we're going to do. Good, bad or indifferent; whether it's slow or it's not something financially feasible for us to do, we're going to stick with it," Bruellman said,

Using funds from the $350,000 COVID-19 relief package, the city has paid for meals for the restaurants, or in this case the food truck, to provide free meals to those in need.

"It is an opportunity for some restaurants who were particularly slow, but as I mentioned, it's more of an outreach than anything else," Bruellman said.

Bruellman said his food truck is providing anywhere from 75 to 150 free meals a day.

Since he has the ability to mobilize, he hopes to expand his territory and feed more hungry mouths.

"The people we're trying to meet often don't have mobile transportation. So rather than make them come to us, we're trying to go to them," Bruellman said.

He is going to continue feeding as many as is needed.