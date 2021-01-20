Des Moines school board unanimously approves final plans for joint stadium with Drake

The $19.5 million stadium will be built next to the Knapp Center.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from November 13, 2019.

The Des Moines Public School Board unanimously approved final plans for its joint stadium with Drake University Tuesday evening.

Under the latest plans, construction is expected to begin in March and finish during the Summer of 2021.

The stadium will be home to DMPS high school and middle school football and soccer teams, as well as the Drake soccer teams.

DMPS will use tax revenue specified for school infrastructure to cover its $15 million in expenses for the project. The overall cost of the project is $19.5 million.