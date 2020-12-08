Des Moines Public Schools postpones board meeting to Thursday amid widespread power outages

Monday's storm left a ton of central Iowans without power. With some possibly waiting days before their power can be restored, DMPS pushed their meeting back.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With many concerned Des Moines Public Schools families now left without power and, by extension, no opportunity to tune in, Tuesday, via Twitter, the district announced their decision to push their School Board meeting back to Thursday night

The announcement came a little less than five hours before the meeting's original start time, just one day after a powerful derecho ripped its way through the vast majority of the state.

The destruction of Monday's storm was like nothing most Iowans have ever seen, leaving fields flattened, trees uprooted, power lines grounded in bulk, and hundreds of thousands without power.

For many, those outages extended into Tuesday; and even after the family across the street gets their power restored, some may very well be in the dark for even longer.

As a result, Des Moines Public Schools decided to give at least another couple of days for power to be restored, and moved the meeting to Thursday at 6 p.m.

That meeting will be live streamed through their YouTube channel.

Due to on-going power outages throughout the community, tonight's School Board meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday evening. In the meantime, be well and be safe out there.https://t.co/eeF2I5yTm3 — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) August 11, 2020

This meeting in particular has been highly-anticipated, as a decision will likely be made on a Return to Learn plan for the 2020-21 school year.

DMPS Superintendent Thomas Ahart is recommending the district start the year in a fully virtual learning format. This would be against Gov. Reynolds' proclamation, but DMPS is not the only district to take matters into their own hands.

Postponing the meeting will also give the board two more days to contemplate what they feel is the best course of action.