Des Moines Public Schools board rejects bids for stadium project

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly two months after Des Moines Public Schools board had approved final plans for a joint stadium with Drake University, the project took a new turn Tuesday night.

The board voted to reject the bids for the stadium, with Superintendent Tom Ahart citing inflationary costs and tariffs as reasons estimates were higher than was acceptable.

The stadium will be home to DMPS high school and middle school football and soccer teams, as well as the Drake soccer teams.

