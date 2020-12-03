Des Moines Public Schools cancels programs for at least 17 days amid coronavirus spread

DMPS plans to resume school March 30, but acknowledges the situation is "ever-changing."

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools has canceled all classes, programs, and activities for a period of at least 17 days starting Friday at 6 p.m.

The school district says it has growing concerns over the COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart sent a letter earlier Thursday saying:

"This is an extraordinary step for our school district, but this is an extraordinary time for our community, our country and the world. By taking this step, our goal is to implement preventive measures - from social distancing to additional cleaning at our schools - as well as give us more time to assess the spread of Coronavirus in Iowa and the impact it may have on our school district."

Dr. Ahart says his hope is to resume classes on March 30, "but this is a very dynamic situation and we will adjust accordingly." Classes weren't scheduled during much of the 17 days, but many programs and activities were.