Des Moines Public Schools deep cleaning buildings

"We finished about half of the computers I think. We have we estimate 33-40,000 computers and maybe we're half way done, we've been very busy. Our custodial staff here at central campus and all of our buildings have been working to sanitize desks, any surfaces. We're just concentrating on anything that anyone could or might come in contact with. We just want to make sure that our community understands and knows that whenever that day or that date comes that we're ready to come back to school, that there'll be a confidence level that at least the school building will be ready for them," DMPS Chief Operating Officer Bill Good said.