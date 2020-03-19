Des Moines Public Schools deep cleaning buildings

DES MOINES, Iowa — At schools throughout the Des Moines Public School district, spring cleaning is underway.
They have over 70 school buildings that need to be deep cleaned before students can return.
Thursday, Local 5 checked in with the team doing the dirty work.
The operations department performed the deep cleaning sanitation services.
All of the buildings and other high schools were visited earlier in the week by the technology staff.
They cleaned and sanitized computers, calculators, phones and other electronics.
"We finished about half of the computers I think. We have we estimate 33-40,000 computers and maybe we're half way done, we've been very busy. Our custodial staff here at central campus and all of our buildings have been working to sanitize desks, any surfaces. We're just concentrating on anything that anyone could or might come in contact with. We just want to make sure that our community understands and knows that whenever that day or that date comes that we're ready to come back to school, that there'll be a confidence level that at least the school building will be ready for them," DMPS Chief Operating Officer Bill Good said.