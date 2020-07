Des Moines schools and Drake to build $19.5M stadium

The project comes despite pushback from some in the community.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School Board has voted to move forward on a nearly $20 million high school and middle school sports stadium in partnership with Drake University, despite pushback from some district patrons.

The city’s school board unanimously approved on Tuesday design and rental agreements with Drake University and the design firm.

All but $4.5 million of the stadium’s $19.5 million cost will come from state funds. Critics who spoke at Tuesday's board meeting said the funding should go toward improving schools and existing stadiums.