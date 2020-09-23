Parents of Des Moines students react to district's new hybrid plan

Gov. Reynolds said Tuesday that DMPS' latest plan still doesn't meet the state's requirements. Now, parents are trying to figure out what to do for their kids.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Schools' (DMPS) Board of Directors took three hours Monday night to make the decision of how students will be brought back into the classroom safely.

Students will be split into two groups: Group A will do virtual school Mondays and Tuesdays, while Group B will go in-person. The groups will then switch on Thursdays and Fridays and alternate Wednesdays for in-person learning.

Sarah Gumina, a parent of two DMPS students, said her kids will continue to learn 100% virtually.

"My second grader has lung issues and I have a brain tumor," said Gumina. "My immune system is down, so I don't really like that there's no time to clean properly."

Julie Schwertley, another DMPS parent, said the teachers are being effected too.

"My son is diabetic and I do a daycare for teachers' kids," explained Schwertley. "When they are forced back into the classroom that's going to bring the virus into my house."

"Unless, I decide six teachers won't be able to work because I don't want to watch their kids."

With many questions left unanswered, DMPS Superintendent Dr. Thomas Ahart has said he intends to require face masks for everyone in the school with the exception of those who have a disability that would keep them from wearing one.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday their plan still is not in compliance with the law.

Local 5 reached out to DMPS for comment, but have not heard back as of Wednesday evening.

Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter.