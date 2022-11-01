Des Moines substitute teachers and associates to receive increased daily pay rate

The starting daily rate for a long-term substitute teacher is now $165, up $15 from fiscal year 2022. After 10 days in the same assignment, the rate rises to $180.

The Des Moines School Board voted unanimously to increase rates for substitute teachers and associates ahead of the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday.

The starting daily rate for a long term substitute teacher is now $165, up $15 from fiscal year 2022. After 10 days in the same assignment, the daily rate increases to $180.

The daily rate for a long-term substitute associate will increase $10 at Ruby Van Meter Elementary School, and $15 at all other schools. After 10 days in the same assignment, the daily rate increases to $130, up from $105 previously.

The move comes as the district has recently struggled to recruit and retain teachers. As of August 3, the district is working to fill 95 positions across 60 schools.

Other recent efforts to improve recruit and retain teachers include offering a $50,000 bonus to teachers who were planning to retire but are willing to stay on an extra year, as well as a recent job fair. Additionally, in June, the district began offering benefits to part-time bus drivers.