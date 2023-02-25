Des Moines realtor hosts workshop to help Black and brown residents with homebuying

According to the National Association of Realtors, the home ownership rate for white Iowans was around 76% in 2022, but for Black Iowans, it was only 23%.

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, there's been at least a 20% gap in home ownership rates between Black and white Americans for over 100 years.

"We see that those are communities that have struggled the worst with some of the housing discriminations and some of the scars that are left from the past," said Mena Jones, a Des Moines realtor.

For the second year in a row, Jones helped organize the First-Time Black and Brown Homebuyers Workshop, putting local community members in touch with the resources they need to find a place to call their own.

"We just let people know about the programs that are available, especially to those black and brown communities, as I said that are in desperate need for some sort of help to get homeownership," Jones said.

So, how stark is the gap between Black and white homeowners? According to data from the National Association of Realtors, the home ownership rate for white Iowans was around 76% in 2020. For Black Iowans, it's only 23%.

The rate is a bit higher for Hispanic Iowans, sitting currently at 59%.

But Jones' workshop is helping chip away at that gap, bit by bit. Trenisha Webster shared her story with attendees.

She said that going to the workshop in 2022 actually helped her get the home she has now.

"That course actually helped me with trying to get everything established and figuring out exactly what I wanted and, of course, becoming pre-approved what the steps were to become pre-approved," Webster said.

And the the benefits of home ownership go a lot farther than just having a roof over her head.