Des Moines Refugee Support unable to access vehicles after thief steals keys

Without access to the vans, the organization is scrambling to figure out how to transport refugee kids to their soccer games this weekend.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Refugee Support is down a few vehicles after the organization's car keys were stolen on Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post.

One of the organization's big programs, Success Through Soccer, gives refugee kids in Des Moines a chance to get involved and active in their new community.

As of now, there are approximately 46 kids registered to play soccer through the program, according to Erin Bell, a board member and volunteer for Des Moines Refugee Support.

"We provide all the transportation, all the equipment..." Bell said. "We provide rides to practices, games... it's a huge puzzle."

Solving the puzzle is a little easier with volunteers who help drive kids to practices and games. Generally, these volunteers use DART vans or other vehicles that belong to the organization.

But when one volunteer showed up to pick up the keys for her shift on Thursday, something was wrong.

"Our volunteer for soccer practice showed up to the parking lot, like she does every Thursday night for us," Bell said. "So she was just doing her normal routine, goes to the plastic box that we keep [the keys] in, opens it up. And there's no lock boxes in it."

The lockboxes contained the keys to all of Des Moines Refugee Support's vehicles. One van, a burgundy 2004 Dodge Caravan, is now entirely inaccessible. The rest of the cars have been moved to a new location to prevent theft.

The loss of the keys is a major setback, as now the organization is scrambling to figure out how to transport kids to games this weekend.

"We're definitely disappointed," Bell said. "This is a complicated enough undertaking as it is, and then to have this wrench thrown in just right in the middle of a soccer season is obviously challenging."

The organization filed a police report, but now, all that's left to do is wait.

In the meantime, Bell says Des Moines Refugee Support "always needs help".

"Driving kids to soccer is invaluable," Bell said. "It truly is. The opportunity for these kids to play soccer is something they would not have otherwise. It keeps them busy, keeps them out of trouble, gives them something positive to look forward to, something positive outside of school every day."