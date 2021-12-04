Des Moines resident with explosive device taken into custody after standoff

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early Saturday morning, Des Moines Police officers arrived at a house in the 800 block of Rose Avenue to find a man armed with a gun and wearing a ballistic vest.
A spokesperson with the department said the man also had a homemade explosive device.
Officers were able to convince the man to drop the gun and surrender into custody. The bomb squad handled the explosive device.
The spokesperson said the man isn't facing any charges right now and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.