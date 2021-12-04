Des Moines resident with explosive device taken into custody after standoff

The Des Moines Police Department said the man was also armed with a gun.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early Saturday morning, Des Moines Police officers arrived at a house in the 800 block of Rose Avenue to find a man armed with a gun and wearing a ballistic vest.

A spokesperson with the department said the man also had a homemade explosive device.

Officers were able to convince the man to drop the gun and surrender into custody. The bomb squad handled the explosive device.