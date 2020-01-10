Des Moines schools plan for hybrid return to school

Do you see this as a good idea or not a good idea? Let us know.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In a meeting Wednesday evening, Des Moines schools agreed to return to school in hybrid learning as scheduled, but with updated metrics.

The plan is for students to start coming back on October 12 starting with Pre-K, and working in the higher grades over the course of a month.

While students will be brought back to the buildings under this plan, families will still have the option to choose a 100% virtual learning plan.

Preschool: Oct. 12

Elementary school: Oct. 19

Middle school: Oct. 26

High school: Nov. 10 (start of the second term)

Classes at Central Academy will remain fully online.

If coronavirus stats don't improve, they said they will revisit the plan.