Des Moines set to spend $427 million on 7-year road repair plan

After a 2018 survey, the City found a huge number of residents that are dissatisfied with road conditions all around Des Moines.

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you've ever complained about the condition City of Des Moines roads, there maybe be some relief on the horizon.

In a 2018 survey, 47 percent of respondents said they were dissatisfied with the conditions of Des Moines roads. Another 45 percent said they were dissatisfied with the condition of major city streets.

Those were the highest dissatisfaction levels of any public works aspect by far.

The City of Des Moines is taking action, and they're bringing over $400 million to the table for new roads that'll be built within seven years.

So, with seven years of construction in our midst, what does this mean to you?

Starting this April, you'll notice construction all over the city as they start to repair roads.

Everyone at City Hall asked themselves one question while preparing for the project: "Can we fix them so that it's not a problem for the next 40 or 50 years?"

In just 2019, the city says they saw three times the amount of pot holes than any other year. Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathan Gano says these repairs are necessary.

"We have projects targeted to all four parts of town," Gano said. "There's no one place that has more work being done than others. We've let the need drive the project selection."

The total price tag for repairs is $427 million, which will come from general obligation bond funds and the local option sales tax.

"Some streets are in need of full reconstruction. Others are in need of timely maintenance such as patching and crack sealing," City Engineer Steven Naber said.

The financial commitment is historic, according to city officials, but the amount of work needed is significant as well, with 43 percent of Des Moines streets being rated as "in poor" or "in very poor" condition.

"Have patience," said Des Moines Mayor Cownie. "We are going to work with you, but we are going to do a lot of work in the next seven years."