Man shot in Des Moines

Des Moines Fire and Police are on currently on the scene.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 20-year-old man has been shot in Des Moines, according to Des Moines Police.

Des Moines Fire responded to a call to the area of 1128 17th Street at 2:55 p.m. Saturday. The residents within the home at that address say the man showed up at the house with a gunshot wound to the neck, according to Des Moines Police.

Police also say no one in the neighborhood or in the nearby Good Park that they've talked to heard gunfire or saw anything.

There is currently no information on the victim's identity or his current condition.