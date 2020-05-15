Des Moines shooting investigation sees additional charge filed for separate incident

21-year-old Raekwon Malik Patton was one of three arrested in connection to Sunday's shooting. Patton was also involved in another shooting incident in April.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Further investigation into a shooting that occurred Sunday has led to an additional charge, according to Des Moines Police.

21-year-old Raekwon Malik Patton was one of three arrested in connection with the shooting, filing four charges against him including attempted murder.

Upon further investigation, Patton was also charged with Intimidation With a Dangerous Weapon in a completely separate incident to Sunday's shooting, which occurred on April 13.

According to Police, in that incident, Patton was driving a car that shot at another car in the 3600 block of North Union in Des Moines. No one was hurt in that incident.