Keeping the skateboarding momentum going in Des Moines after Dew Tour

The non-profit Skate DSM plans to keep the momentum of skateboarding going in the metro after the Dew Tour leaves by holding different events at Lauridsen Skatepark.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With the Lauridsen Skatepark finished and the Dew Tour being the first event to take place in the space, skateboarding has gained more momentum in the metro.

And it's something Norm Sterzenbach, president of the nonprofit organization Skate DSM, wants to keep going.

The organization is tasked with helping to bring events centered around skating to the Lauridsen Skatepark.

Sterzenbach said their plan to keep skating on people's minds is by holding camps, different contests and skateboard clinics.

In addition to helping skateboarding stay relevant in the city, the events will also help build a better and stronger skate community.

"So our learn to skate clinics, that we're hosting, serve a dual purpose," Sterzenbach said. "One we want to teach kids how to skateboard and how to fall in love with skateboarding, but we also want to make it so the skatepark is accessible for kids of every skill level. That they know when they show up they know how to skate the park safely."

The first skate clinic will take place this Saturday in partnership with the Dew Tour. It is being hosted in the East Village. Click here for more details.

Skate DSM will be holding other skate clinics this summer. Sterzenbach said those clinics will be held at the Lauridsen Skatepark once a month.