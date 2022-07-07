Des Moines installs security cameras in skywalks

After an assault on a young couple in 2019, the city is taking steps to ensure people's safety on the skywalks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Walking on the Des Moines skywalk system? Smile, you're on camera. The city installed about two dozen security cameras in skywalks across town this past week, Axios reported.

The additions come three years after a couple was assaulted by two teenagers in a skywalk, leading to calls for increased security.

The new network will be monitored by private skywalk security. The Des Moines Police Department will have access to the footage.

Installing the new camera system has been no small feat. The skywalk system is 4.2 miles long, connecting a total of 55 buildings and 12 parking ramps.

The city of Des Moines and Polk County each originally allocated $25,000 toward the project.

On June 21, county supervisors approved an additional $75,000 to complete the project. The additional funds were necessary "to complete a camera system up to the Iowa Events Center," according to the meeting agenda.