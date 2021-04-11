Des Moines Social Club buyer backs out, leaving building vacant for foreseeable future

It's been a long and ongoing journey for the building once owned by the Des Moines Social Club.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Plans to buy the space that once housed the Des Moines Social Club have fallen through according to a statement provided by the Fire House Transition Board's Chair Rob Feeney.

"Commercial Property sales can be complex. In completing due diligence, Abbott Properties determined the Firehouse Campus was not the right fit for their portfolio," said Feeney. "We have re-listed the property and continue to receive interest. We anticipate that we will identify another partner who will bring great vision and activity back to the Campus in the near future.”

The buyer Abbott Properties backed out of the sale. Local 5 reached out for a comment on their decision and have yet to hear back.

It's been a long and ongoing journey for the building once owned by the Social Club. It was once Des Moines' Firehouse Number One.

The Social Club bought the building after 2008. In September of 2019, they announced plans for an indoor market. Four months later those plans were placed on hold.

Then in April, the Social Club announced they'd sell. Abbott Properties said in September they'd buy the place.

Businesses near buy share their perspective on the matter. Malo's owner Adam Bartlet said,

"We would, we'd love to see the building occupied and look forward to the day that that happens. But we're doing fine. And when folks, you know, we're there, and we're open."

The West Agricultural Salvage owner Don Short also commented saying,

"I think it's interesting and out-of-town buyer likes the look of it until they actually see it and see what it has been. I feel that it has been already what it can't be. And it needs to be something different moving forward. I don't believe the city should be developing any properties in Des Moines. I feel developers are better equipped to do that."

Local 5 reached out to the Polk County Board of Supervisors and a Representative for the Greater Des Moines partnership and they both denied to comment.