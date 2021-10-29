80 Des Moines soldiers welcomed home from the Middle East

These soldiers were deployed to the Middle East nearly a year ago and are finally back home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eighty soldiers in the 734th Regional Support Group were welcomed home Friday at the Des Moines International Airport.

The 734th RSG provided base support, commandant cell, and base camp services across several bases in Central Command area of responsibility. The unit was responsible for ensuring the day-to-day operations of each base.

Additionally, soldiers worked closely with Coalition members from more than 10 countries to support Operation Inherent Resolve.

Col. Mark Coble, 734th Regional support group commander, served as a base commander.

The HHC 734th RSG is currently based at Camp Dodge in Johnston.