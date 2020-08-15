Standoff at University Avenue and 56th Street ends peacefully, police say

Authorities said two suspects were involved in a police chase before ditching the car along University and taking people hostage inside a home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase that turned into a standoff along University Avenue and 56th Street ended peacefully Saturday afternoon, according to the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD).

Two suspects are now in custody, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the DMPD.

Authorities confirmed there a police chase with a stolen vehicle happened before the standoff. The suspects attempted to evade police by driving in and out of the City.

The suspects ditched the vehicle near the 5600 block University Avenue before heading into a residence around 11:15 Saturday morning.

Police said three people were inside the residence when the suspects arrived, including a 13-year-old. One of the suspects is the teen's mother, police said.

The Iowa Department of Human Services took the teen from the mother for unrelated issues earlier on Saturday.

The standoff lasted around an hour, according to police. Fortunately, everyone made it out of the situation safely.

The fire department treated an individual with a laceration at the scene.