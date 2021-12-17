Des Moines to negotiate for $1.6 million in unpaid construction

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city officials will begin negotiating with a local infrastructure group for an unpaid $1.6 million in unpaid costs for the construction of an underpass connecting two parks.

The Des Moines Register reports that the city council approved a request to begin negotiating with the Des Moines Water Works Foundation.

At issue is an underpass known as the Ruan Connector, which provides a path under Fleur Drive that connects Gray’s Lake Park and Water Works Park. It was completed in September 2020 with money from a public-private partnership in which the city fronted $3.1 million.